Pott County Giving Project Corporation

2026 Egg Your Yard

30 eggs
$25

30 candy and toy filled eggs hidden in your yard Saturday before Easter.

50 eggs
$40

50 candy and toy filled eggs hidden in your yard the Saturday before Easter.

75 eggs
$55

75 candy and toy filled eggs hidden in your yard the Saturday before Easter.

100 eggs
$70

100 candy and toy filled eggs hidden in your yard the Saturday before Easter.

Egg Sponsorship
$25

Sponsor a family to be egged.

Egg waitlist - Egging not guaranteed
Free

Sign up for the POSSIBILITY of being egged. This is a first come first served basis and does not mean that you will be egged this year. IF you are sponsored - We will deliver 30 candy And trinket filled eggs to your house the night before Easter.

