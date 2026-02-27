2026 Elberton Lions 5k Pre-registration

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About this event
Register early for a $5 discount off the regular $35 fee. Good through April 10, 2026
Students in Elbert County participate for free! But if you'd like a T-shirt, we ask you to please donate $10 to help cover the cost during pre-registration (if you do not want a shirt, use discount code STUDENT to waive the $10 fee). Open through April 10th at noon. Parent or guardian must sign the form.
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