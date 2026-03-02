Elberton Lions Club

Hosted by

Elberton Lions Club

About this event

2026 Elberton Lions Club 5K T-shirt Sponsorship

Silver - Level 1
$100

We'll print your business name, personal name, or "in memory of" dedication. Smaller print and no logo.

Gold - Level 2
$200

We can print your logo or business name in larger lettering

Platinum - Level 3
$250

For $250 or over, we can print your logo or business name in even larger lettering at the very top of our shirt. Great exposure! If you'd like to give more than $250, you'll have an opportunity to add more to the donation.

Add a donation for Elberton Lions Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!