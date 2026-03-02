2026 Elberton Lions Club 5K T-shirt Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
We'll print your business name, personal name, or "in memory of" dedication. Smaller print and no logo.
We can print your logo or business name in larger lettering
For $250 or over, we can print your logo or business name in even larger lettering at the very top of our shirt. Great exposure! If you'd like to give more than $250, you'll have an opportunity to add more to the donation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!