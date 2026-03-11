2026 Elements of Taste" Food Truck Festival

VENDOR RESPONSIBILITIES All food truck vendors must be licensed by the City of Chicago as a mobile food vendor whose primary function is the preparation of food, either pre-packaged or cooked on board. Each food truck vendor is required to obtain any permits required through the City of Chicago. You will need to bring your own set up and must submit a photo of your set up with your application. Signage and menu should be visible for patrons during the event operating hours. All applications will be evaluated prior to selection to ensure for proper sanitation, certification and food handling requirements have been met in accordance with the City of Chicago. All equipment must also meet the City of Chicago safety and health standards. Food truck vendors and their employees are expected to follow all sanitation guidelines as required by their license and must be professional when always interacting with the public during the event. During the event, food truck vendors are expected to have a certified food manager on the truck at all times of operation. The food truck is expected to be fully operational at all times. Food truck vendors must include and provide utensils, including paper goods and the like. All food truck vendors must provide their own power source, water, extension cords, etc. and are responsible for basic clean up of their respective areas including but not limited to grease disposal. All applicants shall submit a copy of their menu including the proposed sale cost of each item. Monarch Awards Foundation reserves the right to reject any application. All rights reserved. EVENT SET UP INSTRUCTIONS The event committee will begin set up at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 6. Food truck vendors may arrive at 9 a.m. to begin set up. All spots are on a first-come, first-served basis. The event begins at 1 p.m. and food trucks must be ready to serve no later than 12:30 p.m. Failure to be prepared at the start of the event and/or insufficient food quantities could result in negative ratings and reviews to individual vendors' websites, social media, etc. NO ALCOHOL BEVERAGES, BOTTLED ALCOHOL OR OTHERWISE, MAY BE SOLD OR GIVEN AWAY WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT. If any food truck vendor is found breaking this rule without prior consent, you will be asked to close shop and will not be approved to return to the event.