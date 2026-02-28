Chi Omega Alumnae of San Diego

Hosted by

Chi Omega Alumnae of San Diego

About this event

2026 Eleusinia Luncheon

Marina Village Seaside Room

1935 Quivira Way, San Diego, CA 92109, USA

Member Luncheon
$70

San Diego Alumnae Chapter Members enjoy discounted luncheon price

Member Luncheon + Anniversary pin
$82

Member price luncheon + 25th or 50th anniversary pin

Membership + Luncheon
$100

Registered Chi Omegas who would like to join the San Diego Alumnae Chapter and attend Eleusinia Luncheon at the Member rate

Alumnae Membership + Luncheon + Anniversary Pin
$112

Pay your alumnae membership dues now ($30) and get the member price for the Eleusinia luncheon and your anniversary pin ($12)!

Non Member Luncheon
$85

Registered Chi Omegas who are not members of the San Diego Alumnae chapter are welcome to attend and celebrate Chi Omega's 131st birthday with us!

Non Member Lunch + Anniversary pin
$97

Luncheon for registered Chi Omegas who are not paid members of the San Diego Alumnae Chapter + 25th/50th anniversary Pin

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!