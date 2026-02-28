2026 Eleusinia Luncheon

About this event
1935 Quivira Way, San Diego, CA 92109, USA
San Diego Alumnae Chapter Members enjoy discounted luncheon price
Member price luncheon + 25th or 50th anniversary pin
Registered Chi Omegas who would like to join the San Diego Alumnae Chapter and attend Eleusinia Luncheon at the Member rate
Pay your alumnae membership dues now ($30) and get the member price for the Eleusinia luncheon and your anniversary pin ($12)!
Registered Chi Omegas who are not members of the San Diego Alumnae chapter are welcome to attend and celebrate Chi Omega's 131st birthday with us!
Luncheon for registered Chi Omegas who are not paid members of the San Diego Alumnae Chapter + 25th/50th anniversary Pin
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!