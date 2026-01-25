Hosted by

Naperville Dist 203 Home & School Association - Ellsworth Home And School Association

About this event

2026 Ellsworth Adult Social Raffle

3. Downtown Naperville Adventures item
3. Downtown Naperville Adventures item
3. Downtown Naperville Adventures item
3. Downtown Naperville Adventures
$1

Enjoy Downtown Naperville: One week of adult aerial fitness at AIR Aerial Fitness, a $20 gift certificate to Naperville Running Company, a $50 gift card to enjoy in downtown Naperville, and a $25 gift card to TInker. Retail value: $145.

3. Chicago Wolves and Lou Malnati's item
3. Chicago Wolves and Lou Malnati's item
3. Chicago Wolves and Lou Malnati's
$1

2 tickets to a Chicago Wolves for home game 2025-2026 season and a $25 gift certificate to Lou Malnati's. Retail value: $79

7. Naperville Food Tour item
7. Naperville Food Tour
$1

Enjoy gift certificates to Egg Harbor ($30), Portillo's ($25), JoJo's Shake Bar ($25), and a $50 gift basket from Raising Cane's. Retail value: $130.

1. Lessons for the Kids item
1. Lessons for the Kids
$1

Need a new activity for your child? This package includes a gift certificate for one month of free lessons at Bach to Rock Naperville. Retail value: Up to $168

6. Dupage Children's Musuem
$1

Explore indoor fun in the area with your kids! This package includes a set of 4 day passes to the Dupage Children's Museum. Retail value $88.

9. Summe Fun
$1

This package includes 4 tickets to a Kane County Cougars game, four gift certificates to Centennial Beach and two paddleboat quarry gift certificates from the Naperville Park District. Retail value: ??

Basket from Elevate Dance Experience
$1

Basket containing three shirts, a sweatshirt, a bag, and a voucher for a free 7-week session at Elevate Dance Experience. Retail value: $350.

5. Cooper's Hawk
$1
4. Club Pilates
$1

A gift certificate for four classes and socks to Club Pilates in north Naperville. Retail value: $130.

10. Kendra Scott Necklace
$1

Framed Ari Heart Gold Short Pendant Necklace in Light Pink. Retail: $70

13. A month of yoga at Yoga Six
$1

A month of free yoga at Yoga Six. Retail value: $159

Add a donation for Naperville Dist 203 Home & School Association - Ellsworth Home And School Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!