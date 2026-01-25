2026 Ellsworth Adult Social Raffle

Hosted by
Enjoy Downtown Naperville: One week of adult aerial fitness at AIR Aerial Fitness, a $20 gift certificate to Naperville Running Company, a $50 gift card to enjoy in downtown Naperville, and a $25 gift card to TInker. Retail value: $145.
2 tickets to a Chicago Wolves for home game 2025-2026 season and a $25 gift certificate to Lou Malnati's. Retail value: $79
Enjoy gift certificates to Egg Harbor ($30), Portillo's ($25), JoJo's Shake Bar ($25), and a $50 gift basket from Raising Cane's. Retail value: $130.
Need a new activity for your child? This package includes a gift certificate for one month of free lessons at Bach to Rock Naperville. Retail value: Up to $168
Explore indoor fun in the area with your kids! This package includes a set of 4 day passes to the Dupage Children's Museum. Retail value $88.
This package includes 4 tickets to a Kane County Cougars game, four gift certificates to Centennial Beach and two paddleboat quarry gift certificates from the Naperville Park District. Retail value: ??
Basket containing three shirts, a sweatshirt, a bag, and a voucher for a free 7-week session at Elevate Dance Experience. Retail value: $350.
A gift certificate for four classes and socks to Club Pilates in north Naperville. Retail value: $130.
Framed Ari Heart Gold Short Pendant Necklace in Light Pink. Retail: $70
A month of free yoga at Yoga Six. Retail value: $159
