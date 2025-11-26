2026 Elvehjem PTO Trivia Night!

Hosted by
Ticket price is per person. Registration includes entry, a meal, dessert, trivia, and access to all activities. Cash bar will be available. Early Bird Registration is good through 11:59pm January 31, 2026.
Ticket price is per person. Registration includes entry, a meal, dessert, and socializing. This ticket does not allow you to participate in trivia, but you can still hang out! Cash bar will be available. Early Bird Registration is good through 11:59pm January 31, 2026.
Current and past teachers and current staff at Elvehjem Elementary can play trivia and have dinner for just $20. Other players on the team need to pay the full price, this discount is good just for the LVM staff in the bunch.
Ticket price is per person. Registration includes entry, a meal, dessert, trivia, and access to all activities. Cash bar will be available.
This is the final opportunity to register for trivia. Walk-in registration for trivia is not permitted. Registration closes Feb . 6, 11:59pm.
Ticket price is per person. Registration includes entry, a meal, dessert, and socializing. This ticket does not allow you to participate in trivia, but you can still hang out! Cash bar will be available.
This is the final opportunity to register online. Walk in registration for no trivia tickets is available at the VFW on Feb. 7, 5:30-9:30pm. Online registration closes Feb. 6, 11:59pm.
