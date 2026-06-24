2026 Emerging Leaders Network Pickleball Tournament

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About this event
Select this option if you would like to watch the tournament but not participate.
This is a free ticket with the option to make a donation to Judi's House in the amount of your preference.
This purchase includes two players per team
All players guaranteed at least 3 games, event T-shirt, (1) drink ticket, (1) drawing ticket and a swag bag
This purchase includes two players per team
All players guaranteed at least 3 games, event T-shirt, (1) drink ticket, (1) drawing ticket and a swag bag
· (2) Team Registrations
· Recognition by emcee during event announcements
· On-site tabling opportunity
· Company name/logo in the following:
· Swag Bag promotional materials inclusion (optional)
· (1) Team Registration
· Recognition by emcee during event announcements
· On-site tabling opportunity
· Company name/logo in the following:
· Swag Bag promotional materials inclusion (optional)
· Event promotional materials and in Judi’s House newsletter and social media
· Swag Bag promotional materials inclusion
· Provides one round of drinks for all players
$
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