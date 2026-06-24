Judi's House/JAG Institute

Hosted by

Judi's House/JAG Institute

About this event

2026 Emerging Leaders Network Pickleball Tournament

14225 Lincoln St

Thornton, CO 80023, USA

Spectators and Children
Pay what you can

Select this option if you would like to watch the tournament but not participate.

This is a free ticket with the option to make a donation to Judi's House in the amount of your preference.

Emerging Leaders Doubles (ages 16-35)
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This purchase includes two players per team

All players guaranteed at least 3 games, event T-shirt, (1) drink ticket, (1) drawing ticket and a swag bag

Doubles Team- Early Bird
$115
Available until Aug 24
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This purchase includes two players per team

All players guaranteed at least 3 games, event T-shirt, (1) drink ticket, (1) drawing ticket and a swag bag

Champion Sponsor
$3,000

· (2) Team Registrations

· Recognition by emcee during event announcements

· On-site tabling opportunity

· Company name/logo in the following:

  • Signage on registration table
  • Signage on the Finals court
  • Event promotional materials, in Judi’s House newsletter and social media

· Swag Bag promotional materials inclusion (optional)

Court Sponsor
$500

· (1) Team Registration

· Recognition by emcee during event announcements

· On-site tabling opportunity

· Company name/logo in the following:

  • Court signage
  • Event promotional materials and in Judi’s House newsletter and social media

· Swag Bag promotional materials inclusion (optional)

Entertainment Sponsor
$250

· Event promotional materials and in Judi’s House newsletter and social media

· Swag Bag promotional materials inclusion

· Provides one round of drinks for all players

Add a donation for Judi's House/JAG Institute

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!