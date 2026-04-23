2026 MDOC Employee Engagement Trip Raffle

Select one (1) ticket from the following trip options below.





Trip Options

Shanty Creek Resort - One Night Stay & Golf & $250 gift card Silver Lake Cottage - Seven Day Cottage Stay for 10 people Mackinac Island - Two Night Stay at Grand Hotel Crystal Mountain - Two Night Stay & Golf or All-day lift tickets

Drawing - July 9, 2026

All tickets can be entered into the drawing of your choice

Need not be present to win. Restrictions Apply.