MDOC Employee Engagement

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MDOC Employee Engagement

About this raffle

2026 MDOC Employee Engagement Trip Raffle

1 Ticket
$20

Select one (1) ticket from the following trip options below.


Trip Options

  1. Shanty Creek Resort - One Night Stay & Golf & $250 gift card
  2. Silver Lake Cottage - Seven Day Cottage Stay for 10 people
  3. Mackinac Island - Two Night Stay at Grand Hotel
  4. Crystal Mountain - Two Night Stay & Golf or All-day lift tickets

Drawing - July 9, 2026

All tickets can be entered into the drawing of your choice

Need not be present to win. Restrictions Apply.

3 Tickets
$50
This includes 3 tickets

When you purchase this bundle, you may select up to three (3) different or the same trip options below.


Trip Options

  1. Shanty Creek Resort - One Night Stay & Golf & $250 gift card
  2. Silver Lake Cottage - Seven Day Cottage Stay for 10 people
  3. Mackinac Island - Two Night Stay at Grand Hotel
  4. Crystal Mountain - Two Night Stay & Golf or All-day lift tickets

Drawing - July 9, 2026

All tickets can be entered into the drawing of your choice

Need not be present to win. Restrictions Apply.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!