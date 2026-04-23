2026 MDOC Employee Engagement Trip Raffle

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About this raffle
Select one (1) ticket from the following trip options below.
Trip Options
Drawing - July 9, 2026
All tickets can be entered into the drawing of your choice
Need not be present to win. Restrictions Apply.
When you purchase this bundle, you may select up to three (3) different or the same trip options below.
Trip Options
Drawing - July 9, 2026
All tickets can be entered into the drawing of your choice
Need not be present to win. Restrictions Apply.
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