Imperfect Angels Organization

Hosted by

Imperfect Angels Organization

About this event

2026 EmpowerHer Summit - Georgia

115 Mill Rd

McDonough, GA 30253, USA

RSVP-Girl
$15

This will be considered a donation and will be applied to the additional fees/costs for this event, which may include venue, supplies, resources, and/or facilitation costs. If you have any questions, please contact Jetara (630) 281-0750.

RSVP-Woman/Parent/Facilitators
$25

This will be considered a donation and will be applied to the additional fees/costs for this event, which may include venue, supplies, resources, and/or facilitation costs. If you have any questions, please contact Jetara (630) 281-0750.

Add a donation for Imperfect Angels Organization

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