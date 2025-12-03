Prince William County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

Hosted by

Prince William County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

About this event

PRESERVING OUR LEGACY THROUGH SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE

Dream Keeper item
Dream Keeper
$50

Provides essential educational resources for our youth programs, helping cultivate the next generation of leaders and changemakers.

Barrier Breaker item
Barrier Breaker
$100

Supports mentorship opportunities and leadership workshops for young women and men, empowering them to reach their full potential.

Justice Leaguer item
Justice Leaguer
$200

Strengthens our political awareness initiatives and voter education efforts, helping to build informed and engaged citizens in our community.

Community Uniter ($20 or any gift amount)) item
Community Uniter ($20 or any gift amount))
$20

Every contribution—of any size—brings us closer to building a brighter, more equitable “beloved community.”

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!