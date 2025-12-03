PRESERVING OUR LEGACY THROUGH SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE

Hosted by
About this event
Provides essential educational resources for our youth programs, helping cultivate the next generation of leaders and changemakers.
Supports mentorship opportunities and leadership workshops for young women and men, empowering them to reach their full potential.
Strengthens our political awareness initiatives and voter education efforts, helping to build informed and engaged citizens in our community.
Every contribution—of any size—brings us closer to building a brighter, more equitable “beloved community.”
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!