Willow Rising

Offered by

Willow Rising

2026 Empowerment Ally Sponsorship

CommUnity Champion
$10,000

No expiration

2 tables (16 seats) at Mardi Gras Gala

5 Sponsorship Acknowledgement

Opportunity for a member of your organization to join our board

6 Empowerment Shirts

Liberation Leader
$5,000

No expiration

1 table (8 seats) at Mardi Gras Gala

3 Sponsorship Acknowledgement

Opportunity for a member of your organization to join our board

3 Empowerment Shirts

Impact Innovator
$2,500

No expiration

4 seats at Mardi Gras Gala

1 Sponsorship Acknowledgement

Opportunity for a member of your organization to join our board

1 Empowerment Shirts

Add a donation for Willow Rising

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!