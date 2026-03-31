Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League

Hosted by

Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League

About this event

2026 Empowerment Breakfast

760 Justison St

Wilmington, DE 19801, USA

Individual Ticket
$150

Grants entry to the event.

Title Event Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship recognition in marketing materials, and pre- and post- publicity/ Premium Company Name/Logo placement on-site and MWUL website/ Placement of Company Name or logo on front cover and inside journal/ Greetings at the Breakfast or Video presentation/ Full Table (8 seats)/ Preferred Seating

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Sponsorship recognition in marketing materials, and pre- and post- publicity/ Premium Company Name/Logo placement onsite and MWUL website/ Back Cover Ad in the program/ 5 Event Tickets/ Preferred Seating

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Sponsorship recognition in marketing materials, and pre- and post- publicity/Premium Company Name/Logo placement on-site and website/ Inside Back Cover Ad in the program/ 5 Event Tickets

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Sponsorship recognition in marketing materials, and pre- and post- publicity/ Premium Company Name/Logo placement onsite and website/ Full Page Ad in the program/ 3 Event Tickets

Silver Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Sponsorship recognition in marketing materials/ Company name/logo placement on-site at event and MWUL Website/ 1/2 Page Ad in Program /3 Event Tickets

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Company name/logo placement on-site/ ½ page Ad in the Program/ 2 Event Tickets

Friend Sponsor
$500

Company name/logo placement on-site/ 1 Event Ticket

Full Page Ad
$250

Email Full page ad to [email protected]/ Ad Dimensions "8.125 x 10.25"

Half Page Ad
$150

Email ad to [email protected] / Ad dimensions are 7.875" by 5"

Add a donation for Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League

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