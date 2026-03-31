2026 Empowerment Breakfast

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About this event
Grants entry to the event.
Sponsorship recognition in marketing materials, and pre- and post- publicity/ Premium Company Name/Logo placement on-site and MWUL website/ Placement of Company Name or logo on front cover and inside journal/ Greetings at the Breakfast or Video presentation/ Full Table (8 seats)/ Preferred Seating
Sponsorship recognition in marketing materials, and pre- and post- publicity/ Premium Company Name/Logo placement onsite and MWUL website/ Back Cover Ad in the program/ 5 Event Tickets/ Preferred Seating
Sponsorship recognition in marketing materials, and pre- and post- publicity/Premium Company Name/Logo placement on-site and website/ Inside Back Cover Ad in the program/ 5 Event Tickets
Sponsorship recognition in marketing materials, and pre- and post- publicity/ Premium Company Name/Logo placement onsite and website/ Full Page Ad in the program/ 3 Event Tickets
Sponsorship recognition in marketing materials/ Company name/logo placement on-site at event and MWUL Website/ 1/2 Page Ad in Program /3 Event Tickets
Company name/logo placement on-site/ ½ page Ad in the Program/ 2 Event Tickets
Company name/logo placement on-site/ 1 Event Ticket
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