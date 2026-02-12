ENVIRONMENTAL NATURE CENTER

Hosted by

ENVIRONMENTAL NATURE CENTER

About this event

2026 ENC Summer Soiree

1601 E 16th St

Newport Beach, CA 92663, USA

Individual Ticket
$200

Enjoy full access to the Summer Soirée, including dinner under the stars, hosted bar, live music, auction, and immersive outdoor experiences on the ENC campus.

Full Table (8–10 Guests)
$2,000

Reserve a private table for your guests and experience the Summer Soirée together while supporting environmental education.

Table Sponsor
$2,500

Includes one full table plus recognition on event signage, website, and social media as a valued Summer Soirée sponsor.

Major Sponsor
$5,000

Includes one full table and enhanced recognition across event signage, postcards, digital marketing, and verbal acknowledgment during the program.

Title Sponsor
$10,000

Includes one full table and exclusive “Presented By” recognition with premier logo placement across all event materials and on-stage acknowledgment.

Add a donation for ENVIRONMENTAL NATURE CENTER

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!