2026 ENC Summer Soiree

About this event
Enjoy full access to the Summer Soirée, including dinner under the stars, hosted bar, live music, auction, and immersive outdoor experiences on the ENC campus.
Reserve a private table for your guests and experience the Summer Soirée together while supporting environmental education.
Includes one full table plus recognition on event signage, website, and social media as a valued Summer Soirée sponsor.
Includes one full table and enhanced recognition across event signage, postcards, digital marketing, and verbal acknowledgment during the program.
Includes one full table and exclusive “Presented By” recognition with premier logo placement across all event materials and on-stage acknowledgment.
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