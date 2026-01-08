Kendall County Community Food Pantry Inc

Hosted by

Kendall County Community Food Pantry Inc

About this event

2026 Enchanted Garden Gala Sponsorship

10826 IL-71

Yorkville, IL 60560, USA

Golf Cart
$150

Safe to say the best sponsor ride in town!

Dessert
$150

Sponsorship with Taste!

Restrooms
$150

Who won't notice this one!

Photo Booth
$400

Sponsorship where everyone will be smiling!

Parking
$150

Park and Remark on who's sponsoring!

Signature Drink
$250

Who doesn't want a drink named after them?

Bar Garden
$500

Be THE name on the Gala's authentic Enchanted Bar Garden!

Firefly Friend
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

*2 tickets to Gala with preferred seating *Social Media thank you mention *Signage at Gala

Flower Moon
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

*4 tickets to Gala with preferred seating *Social Media thank you mention *Signage at Gala

Garden of Giving
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

*4 tickets to Gala with preferred seating, with option to buy 4 more for table of 8. Please contact Dulce Vargas at the pantry for additional guest code. *Logo placement on all event materials (invitations signage, website, social media) *Dedicated social media post before and after event *Banner recognition at event

Harvest Cart
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

*Reserved priority table for 8 guests *Logo placement on all Gala materials (invitations signage, website, social media) *Verbal recognition from the stage during event *Dedicated social media post before and after Gala *Banner recognition at Gala *Guest gift bag for each of you and your guests

The Enchanted Circle
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

*Reserved table (8 guests) with priority seating *VIP parking *Premier logo placement on all Gala materials (invitations signage, website, social media) *Verbal recognition from the stage during Gala *Dedicated social media post before and after Gala *Banner recognition at Gala *Option to include branded company item in guest gift bags *Special guest gift for you and your guests

Add a donation for Kendall County Community Food Pantry Inc

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