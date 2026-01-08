2026 Enchanted Garden Gala Sponsorship

About this event
Safe to say the best sponsor ride in town!
Sponsorship with Taste!
Who won't notice this one!
Sponsorship where everyone will be smiling!
Park and Remark on who's sponsoring!
Who doesn't want a drink named after them?
Be THE name on the Gala's authentic Enchanted Bar Garden!
*2 tickets to Gala with preferred seating *Social Media thank you mention *Signage at Gala
*4 tickets to Gala with preferred seating *Social Media thank you mention *Signage at Gala
*4 tickets to Gala with preferred seating, with option to buy 4 more for table of 8. Please contact Dulce Vargas at the pantry for additional guest code. *Logo placement on all event materials (invitations signage, website, social media) *Dedicated social media post before and after event *Banner recognition at event
*Reserved priority table for 8 guests *Logo placement on all Gala materials (invitations signage, website, social media) *Verbal recognition from the stage during event *Dedicated social media post before and after Gala *Banner recognition at Gala *Guest gift bag for each of you and your guests
*Reserved table (8 guests) with priority seating *VIP parking *Premier logo placement on all Gala materials (invitations signage, website, social media) *Verbal recognition from the stage during Gala *Dedicated social media post before and after Gala *Banner recognition at Gala *Option to include branded company item in guest gift bags *Special guest gift for you and your guests
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