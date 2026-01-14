2026 Encino Food & Wine Festival

All attendees must be 21+. ID must be available at the event. Those turned away for not meeting these requirements will not be refunded. Event is open from 1pm to 4pm. Wine/beer/seltzer service will end at 3:30pm and food service will end by 3:45pm



By purchasing ticket(s) to ONEgeneration’s Encino Food & Wine Festival event on April 25, 2026, I understand and agree to the following terms and conditions.



By attending this event my ticket holders agree to the following:

1. I WAIVE, RELEASE, AND DISCHARGE ONEgeneration Encino Food & Wine Festival (Event Producer) and/or any of its exhibits, employees, sponsors, staff, volunteers, and any other entities that help support the Event from any and all claims, losses, or liabilities for death, personal injury, partial or permanent disability, property damage, medical or hospital bills, theft, or damage of any kind, including economic losses, which may arise by reason of my participation and/or presence at the Event. To the extent possible by law, I hereby fully waive, release, and discharge all parties notwithstanding their own negligent acts or omissions or the negligent acts or omissions of others.

2. I agree that I will not bring any action or claim against any of the parties hereby released for any reason associated with the Event.

3. I ACKNOWLEDGE AND ALLOW the use of all photographs and video taken of me at the event to be used by ONEgeneration for any promotional purposes or any other uses without further consent.

4. I ACKNOWLEDGE that no one under the age of 21 years is allowed to participate as a ticket holder in this event.

5. NO REFUNDS FOR TICKETS OR EXHIBIT TABLE OR vendor BOOTHS. NO CANCELLATIONS. I understand tickets, vendor booth and sponsorships will not be refundable, and will be considered a donation to ONEgeneration’s programs.