Glory Realm Miracle Encounter | Destined to Reign: Embracing the Mantle

About this event
Enjoy access to all day sessions and night services. Also includes registration bag, event t-shirt, preferred seating, PLUS an exclusive gift.
Use this ticket to make multiple payments of various amounts toward the $299 VIP Registration fee until paid in full by September 30th. **Encounter T-shirt included**
Enjoy access to all day sessions and night services. Also includes registration bag. **Encounter T-shirt not included**
Use this ticket to make multiple payments of various amounts toward the $279 General Registration fee until paid in full by September 30th. **Encounter T-shirt not included **
Enjoy access to all day sessions and night services at a DISCOUNTED rate. Also includes registration bag. Early Bird ticket available until May 31st. **Encounter T-shirt not included**
Use this ticket to make multiple payments of various amounts toward the $259 Early Bird Registration fee until paid in full by September 30th. **Encounter T-shirt not included**
Use this ticket if your registration is covered by the event host
Purchase your Encounter T-shirt.
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