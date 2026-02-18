Well of Worship Global

Hosted by

Well of Worship Global

About this event

Glory Realm Miracle Encounter | Destined to Reign: Embracing the Mantle

1355 N Harbor Dr

San Diego, CA 92101, USA

VIP Registration
$299
Available until Sep 30

Enjoy access to all day sessions and night services. Also includes registration bag, event t-shirt, preferred seating, PLUS an exclusive gift.

**Flexible VIP Registration Payment Option**
Pay what you can
Available until Sep 30

Use this ticket to make multiple payments of various amounts toward the $299 VIP Registration fee until paid in full by September 30th. **Encounter T-shirt included**

General Registration
$279
Available until Sep 30

Enjoy access to all day sessions and night services. Also includes registration bag. **Encounter T-shirt not included**

**Flexible General Registration Payment Option**
Pay what you can
Available until Sep 30

Use this ticket to make multiple payments of various amounts toward the $279 General Registration fee until paid in full by September 30th. **Encounter T-shirt not included **

Early Bird Registration
$259
Available until May 31

Enjoy access to all day sessions and night services at a DISCOUNTED rate. Also includes registration bag. Early Bird ticket available until May 31st. **Encounter T-shirt not included**

**Flexible Early Bird Registration Payment Option**
Pay what you can
Available until May 31

Use this ticket to make multiple payments of various amounts toward the $259 Early Bird Registration fee until paid in full by September 30th. **Encounter T-shirt not included**

REGISTRATION: SPEAKERS & MINISTRY GUESTS
Free

Use this ticket if your registration is covered by the event host

Encounter T-shirt
$25

Purchase your Encounter T-shirt.

Add a donation for Well of Worship Global

$

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