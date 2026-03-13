2026 Encounter Lexington Summer Intensive

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all sessions, including LUNCH* on Saturday, July 25. Light refreshments are available throughout the event.
*we are unfortunately unable to accommodate dietary restrictions
**refrigerator available for anyone who needs to bring their own food; please notify us by emailing [email protected]
Choose this ticket if you are unable to attend the whole intensive, and want to attend SESSION 1, FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2026. This session is from 6pm-9:30pm.
Choose this ticket if you are unable to attend the whole intensive, and want to attend SESSION 2, SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2026. This session is from 9am-11:15am.
Choose this ticket if you are unable to attend the whole intensive, and want to attend SESSION 3, SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2026. This session is from 10:30am-1:30pm and includes LUNCH*.
*we are unfortunately unable to accommodate dietary restrictions
**refrigerator available for anyone who needs to bring their own food; please notify us by emailing [email protected]
Choose this ticket if you are unable to attend the whole intensive, and want to attend SESSION 4, SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2026. This session begins with LUNCH* from 1-2pm and ends at 4:15pm.
*we are unfortunately unable to accommodate dietary restrictions
**refrigerator available for anyone who needs to bring their own food; please notify us by emailing [email protected]
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