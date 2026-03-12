Encounter Ministries of Kentucky

Hosted by

Encounter Ministries of Kentucky

About this event

2026 Encounter Louisville Summer Intensive

St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church

2900 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40205

ALL SESSIONS
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all sessions, including SUPPER* on Sunday, July 26.


*we are unfortunately unable to accommodate dietary restrictions

Session 1 ONLY
$30

Choose this ticket if you are unable to attend the whole intensive, and want to attend SESSION 1, SUNDAY, JULY 26, 2026. This session is from 3pm-6:30pm and includes SUPPER*.


*we are unfortunately unable to accommodate dietary restrictions

Session 2 ONLY
$30

Choose this ticket if you are unable to attend the whole intensive, and want to attend SESSION 2, SUNDAY, JULY 26, 2026. This session is from 6pm-9pm and includes SUPPER*.


*we are unfortunately unable to accommodate dietary restrictions

Session 3 ONLY
$30

Choose this ticket if you are unable to attend the whole intensive, and want to attend SESSION 3, MONDAY, JULY 27, 2026. This session is from 6pm-9pm and includes light snacks*.


*we are unfortunately unable to accommodate dietary restrictions

Session 4 ONLY
$30

Choose this ticket if you are unable to attend the whole intensive, and want to attend SESSION 4, TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2026. This session is from 6pm-9pm and includes light snacks*.


*we are unfortunately unable to accommodate dietary restrictions

Add a donation for Encounter Ministries of Kentucky

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!