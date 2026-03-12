2026 Encounter Louisville Summer Intensive

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2900 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40205
Enjoy the full program with access to all sessions, including SUPPER* on Sunday, July 26.
*we are unfortunately unable to accommodate dietary restrictions
Choose this ticket if you are unable to attend the whole intensive, and want to attend SESSION 1, SUNDAY, JULY 26, 2026. This session is from 3pm-6:30pm and includes SUPPER*.
*we are unfortunately unable to accommodate dietary restrictions
Choose this ticket if you are unable to attend the whole intensive, and want to attend SESSION 2, SUNDAY, JULY 26, 2026. This session is from 6pm-9pm and includes SUPPER*.
*we are unfortunately unable to accommodate dietary restrictions
Choose this ticket if you are unable to attend the whole intensive, and want to attend SESSION 3, MONDAY, JULY 27, 2026. This session is from 6pm-9pm and includes light snacks*.
*we are unfortunately unable to accommodate dietary restrictions
Choose this ticket if you are unable to attend the whole intensive, and want to attend SESSION 4, TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2026. This session is from 6pm-9pm and includes light snacks*.
*we are unfortunately unable to accommodate dietary restrictions
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