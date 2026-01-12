2026 End-of-Year Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with a hosted cocktail reception and dinner.
• Two tickets
• Four tickets
• Six tickets
• Eight tickets
I am unable to attend but would still like to support Youth Champions.
I am unable to attend but would still like to support Youth Champions.
I am unable to attend but would still like to support Youth Champions.
I am unable to attend but would still like to support Youth Champions
I am unable to attend but would still like to support Youth Champions
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!