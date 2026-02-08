2026 Enova Celtic Circuit - February 8, 2026

About this event
Start the New Year with a good healthy workout! Interested in trying a new routine - give Circuit Training a go with this introductory class at Enova Nutrition & Fitness Center. It's only a $20 /person and a great way to get your heart pumping! This hour-long class begins at 9:00 AM on Sunday, February 8th at Enova Nutrition & Fitness Center, 8 Massimo Drive, North Haven, CT 06473
$5 for 1 ticket
$10 for 3 tickets
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!