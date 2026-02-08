Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

2026 Enova Celtic Circuit - February 8, 2026

8 Massimo Dr

North Haven, CT 06473, USA

Celtic Circuit Class
$20

Start the New Year with a good healthy workout! Interested in trying a new routine - give Circuit Training a go with this introductory class at Enova Nutrition & Fitness Center. It's only a $20 /person and a great way to get your heart pumping! This hour-long class begins at 9:00 AM on Sunday, February 8th at Enova Nutrition & Fitness Center, 8 Massimo Drive, North Haven, CT 06473

$5

$5 for 1 ticket

$10

$10 for 3 tickets

Additional Donation to benefit New Haven Veteran Groups
$5

This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.

$10

This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.

$25

This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.

