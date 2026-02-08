2026 Enova Celtic Circuit - February 8, 2026

Start the New Year with a good healthy workout! Interested in trying a new routine - give Circuit Training a go with this introductory class at Enova Nutrition & Fitness Center. It's only a $20 /person and a great way to get your heart pumping! This hour-long class begins at 9:00 AM on Sunday, February 8th at Enova Nutrition & Fitness Center, 8 Massimo Drive, North Haven, CT 06473