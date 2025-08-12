2026 EnVisioning Success Symposium

Hosted by
Twin Cities Eye Foundation is excited to host you for a day of education! Join us for 6 CE Credits!
This ticket does NOT include any COPE credits. This allows attendee to attend the Symposium and all provided meals.
Includes: Skirted table and chair, breakfast & lunch for up to two (2) representatives, and logo on the table tents.
Includes: everything in Silver, full color page with desired messaging in the folders, priority table selection, an option to have a branded bag/lanyard for participants. (First paid sponsorship get preference on hand out)
Includes: everything in Silver, full color page with desired messaging in the folders, priority table selection, included on website and social media, live display during one (1) meal, logo included on print and email communications. (First paid sponsorship get preference on meal)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!