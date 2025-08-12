Twin Cities Eye Foundation

Hosted by

Twin Cities Eye Foundation

2026 EnVisioning Success Symposium

6155 Earle Brown Dr

Brooklyn Center, MN 55430, USA

General
$105

Twin Cities Eye Foundation is excited to host you for a day of education! Join us for 6 CE Credits!

Non-Credited Attendee
$40

This ticket does NOT include any COPE credits. This allows attendee to attend the Symposium and all provided meals.

Silver Sponsor
$2,000

Includes: Skirted table and chair, breakfast & lunch for up to two (2) representatives, and logo on the table tents.

Gold Sponsor
$3,500

Includes: everything in Silver, full color page with desired messaging in the folders, priority table selection, an option to have a branded bag/lanyard for participants. (First paid sponsorship get preference on hand out)

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Includes: everything in Silver, full color page with desired messaging in the folders, priority table selection, included on website and social media, live display during one (1) meal, logo included on print and email communications. (First paid sponsorship get preference on meal)

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