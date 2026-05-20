2026 EOY Raffles

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About this raffle
Enjoy a little local flair with this Lost Generation Brewery bundle, featuring branded gear and glassware perfect for a fan of the brewery or a thoughtful gift.
Enter for a chance to win a $150 voucher to Unwind Wellness. Enter more than once to increase your chances of winning this relaxing spa experience!
Are you a die-hard Commanders fan, or do you know someone who is? This gear bundle is the perfect prize for a true fan, with items valued at over $250.
Enter for a chance to win a fun World Cup bundle filled with 2026 FIFA soccer-themed goodies and a few surprise extras. Items valued at $100.
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