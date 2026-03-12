2026 ERACC Annual Dinner

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About this event
Enjoy full access to the Chamber Annual Dinner, including an evening of networking, dinner, and entertainment.
Receive four reserved seats at a sponsored table at the Annual Dinner, along with name recognition displayed on the table. It’s a great way to support the event while enjoying an evening of networking, great food, and community celebration.
Receive eight reserved seats at a sponsored table at the Annual Dinner along with name recognition displayed on your table and listed on the evening’s itinerary. This sponsorship offers excellent visibility while you enjoy a night of networking, great food, and celebrating the achievements of our Eaton Rapids community.
This sponsorship opportunity provides exclusive name recognition at the bar for the evening’s signature drink and 2 general admission tickets. This sponsorship offers a great way to showcase your business and support the event while gaining visibility with attendees throughout the night.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!