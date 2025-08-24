2026 Erroll Broud Memorial Golf Scramble Sign-Up

18 holes of golf, with cart.
Box lunch from Subway.
5 x 50/50 Tickets
4 x Drink Cart Tickets
Add $10 if purchased after Aug 8, 2026.
Purchase your Golf with Scramble Special package (18 holes with cart; 5 x 50/50 Tickets; 4 x Drink Tickets) Add $10 per golfer if ordered after Aug 8, 2026.
Golf (18 holes with cart) & Subway box lunch. Add $10 per golfer if purchased after August 8, 2026
Golf (18 holes with cart)
Add $10 per golfer if purchased after Aug 8, 2026.
Drink tickets are used to purchase beer, pop, Gatorade, and water from the beer cart on the golf course at the event. Each drink ticket will be entered in a drawing for a prize.
The 50/50 drawing will be held at the awards/prize ceremony after golf. 1/2 of the proceeds will go to our recipient families. The other 1/2 will go to one lucky, randomly selected winner.
