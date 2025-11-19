The Plum Borough Chamber Of Commerce

Hosted by

The Plum Borough Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

2026 Escape Room Sponsorship Opportunities

Event Sponsor
$500

- 3 name mentions throughout the evening 

- can set up an informational Table

- Signage at the event

- Acknowledged in Annual Dinner program and slide show

- Facebook post

- 4 tickets to the event

- Logo on Detective Packet

Riddle Sponsor
$250

- 2 name mentions throughout the evening

- Signage at the event

- Acknowledged in Annual Dinner program and slide show

- Facebook post

- 2 tickets to the event

- Logo on all riddles that the teams get

Hint Sponsor
$100

- Name mentioned at the event

- Signage at the event

- Facebook post

- Logo on any clues passed to teams

Food Sponsor
$50

- Signage at the event

- Facebook post

