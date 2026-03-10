David Lubin Parent Teacher Group

Hosted by

David Lubin Parent Teacher Group

About this event

2026 ESGT Seedling Ticket Sales

Walking Tour
$20

Enjoy each garden once throughout the weekend at your own pace.

Wine Garden
$20

Exclusive Wine Garden at Sutter Lawn Tennis Club. Ticket includes a 3 pour wine tasting. Food will be available for purchase.

Walking& Wine Bundle (Includes ESGT Wine glass)
$40

Your Bundle ticket in the following:

-Enjoy each garden once throughout the weekend at your own pace.

-Exclusive Wine Garden at Sutter Lawn Tennis Club. Ticket includes a 3 pour wine tasting. Food will be available for purchase.

-Custom 2026 ESGT monogrammed wine glass

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