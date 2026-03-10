2026 ESGT Seedling Ticket Sales

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About this event
Enjoy each garden once throughout the weekend at your own pace.
Exclusive Wine Garden at Sutter Lawn Tennis Club. Ticket includes a 3 pour wine tasting. Food will be available for purchase.
Your Bundle ticket in the following:
-Enjoy each garden once throughout the weekend at your own pace.
-Exclusive Wine Garden at Sutter Lawn Tennis Club. Ticket includes a 3 pour wine tasting. Food will be available for purchase.
-Custom 2026 ESGT monogrammed wine glass
$
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