2026 Evening at the Derby Event

7036 Grand Geneva Way

Lake Geneva, WI 53147, USA

Individual Ticket - Early Bird*
$150
Available until Apr 18

Single event ticket - Includes dinner.
*Price increases to $175 after April 18.

Individual Ticket
$175

Single event ticket - Includes dinner.

Table of 10
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes dinner for 10.

Title Sponsorship
$10,000

10 Complimentary Tickets
Dedicated Event Signage
Table Recognition
Opportunity for Welcome Remarks at Event
General Event Signage
Print & Electronic Signage -
Social Media Spotlight Post -
Media Release Inclusion -
Exclusive Discount on Additional Ticket Purchases (30% discount, unlimited tickets)

Legacy Sponsorship
$5,000

6 Complimentary Tickets
General Event Signage
Print & Electronic Signage
Social Media Dedicated Post
Media Release Inclusion
Exclusive Discount on Additional Ticket Purchases (30% discount; up to 4 tickets)

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

4 Complimentary Tickets
General Event Signage
Print & Electronic Signage
Social Media Dedicated Post
Media Release Inclusion
Exclusive Discount on Additional Ticket Purchases (30% discount; up to 2 tickets)

Premier Sponsor
$1,500

2 Complimentary Tickets
General Event Signage
Print & Electronic Signage
Social Media Dedicated Post
Exclusive Discount on Additional Ticket Purchases (30% discount; up to 2 tickets)

Preferred Sponsor
$500

1 Complimentary Ticket
General Event Signage
Print & Electronic Signage
Social Media Day-of Shout Out
Exclusive Discount on Additional Ticket Purchases (30% discount; up to 1 ticket)

Supporting Sponsor
$250

General Event Signage
Print & Electronic Signage
Social Media Day-of Shout Out

Derby Dignitary Group of 4 Tickets - Early Bird*
$600

Includes 4 purchased tickets
Acknowledgment on signage at the event
*Price increases to $700 after April 18.

Add a donation for Tree House Child and Family Center

$

