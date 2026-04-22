Sunshine On A Ranney Day Incorporated

Hosted by

Sunshine On A Ranney Day Incorporated

About this event

2026 Evening of Sunshine

11000 Alpharetta Hwy Unit A

Roswell, GA 30076, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$50,000

All the benefits of the previous levels plus exclusive naming rights, On-stage speaking opportunities, featured in event video & all pre-event promotion, private meet & greet with featured guests, two VIP tables, top billing on all event materials, first right of renewal for 2027 Gala.


Diamond Sponsor
$25,000

All the benefits of the previous levels plus podium recognition, premium logo placement on all major materials, dedicated social media spotlight post, VIP reception access for guests, meet & greet photo opportunity with featured family or talent, two VIP tables

Platinum Sponsor
$15,000

All the benefits of the previous levels plus one VIP table, logo in pre-event email promotion, recognition in event slideshow & video, logo on step-and-repeat & photo backgroup

Gold Sponsor
$10,000

All the benefits of the previous levels plus preferred table placement, verbal recognition from stage, two social media mentions, enhanced logo placement on signage & website

Silver Sponsor
$6,000

One table, logo on event website, one social media mention, on-screen recognition during event

Band & Salsa Dancer Sponsor
$3,500

Signage with band placement & social media mention

Signature Cocktail Sponsor
$3,000

Signage at cocktail bars

Cigar Rolling Sponsor
$3,000

Signage at cigar rolling station

Bidding Paddle Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on bidding paddles for live auction

Two Tickets Sponsor
$1,200

Two tickets to the 2026 gala

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