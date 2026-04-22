2026 Evening of Sunshine

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About this event
All the benefits of the previous levels plus exclusive naming rights, On-stage speaking opportunities, featured in event video & all pre-event promotion, private meet & greet with featured guests, two VIP tables, top billing on all event materials, first right of renewal for 2027 Gala.
All the benefits of the previous levels plus podium recognition, premium logo placement on all major materials, dedicated social media spotlight post, VIP reception access for guests, meet & greet photo opportunity with featured family or talent, two VIP tables
All the benefits of the previous levels plus one VIP table, logo in pre-event email promotion, recognition in event slideshow & video, logo on step-and-repeat & photo backgroup
All the benefits of the previous levels plus preferred table placement, verbal recognition from stage, two social media mentions, enhanced logo placement on signage & website
One table, logo on event website, one social media mention, on-screen recognition during event
Signage with band placement & social media mention
Signage at cocktail bars
Signage at cigar rolling station
Logo on bidding paddles for live auction
Two tickets to the 2026 gala
$
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