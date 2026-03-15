2026 Event Sponsorship Packages

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Listed in program and website
Listen on website, email, posters, logo in program, plus 2 tickets
Listed on website, email, posters, social media, day-of banners; Logo in program; 2 tickets; Presenter of side stage performer or activity
Listed on website, email, posters, social media, day-of banners, included in press releases; Half-page ad, Logo in program; 4 tickets; Presenter of pipes & drums, Rainbow's End, or Celtic Arts with onsite banner; Live emcee shoutouts
All promo; Full-page ad, Logo in program; 6 tickets; Presenter of Main Stage performer; Live emcee shoutouts; Vendor space
Listed on website, email, posters, social media, day-of banners; Full-page ad, Logo in program; 8+ tickets; Presenting sponsor of athletic games or dance tent with onsite banner; Live emcee shoutouts; Vendor space
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!