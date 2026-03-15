Highland Festival Garrett County Inc

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Highland Festival Garrett County Inc

2026 Event Sponsorship Packages

Shamrock
$100

Listed in program and website

Thistle
$250

Listen on website, email, posters, logo in program, plus 2 tickets

Harp
$500

Listed on website, email, posters, social media, day-of banners; Logo in program; 2 tickets; Presenter of side stage performer or activity

Dragon
$1,000

Listed on website, email, posters, social media, day-of banners, included in press releases; Half-page ad, Logo in program; 4 tickets; Presenter of pipes & drums, Rainbow's End, or Celtic Arts with onsite banner; Live emcee shoutouts

Griffin
$2,000

All promo; Full-page ad, Logo in program; 6 tickets; Presenter of Main Stage performer; Live emcee shoutouts; Vendor space

Unicorn
$2,500

Listed on website, email, posters, social media, day-of banners; Full-page ad, Logo in program; 8+ tickets; Presenting sponsor of athletic games or dance tent with onsite banner; Live emcee shoutouts; Vendor space

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Pay what you can

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