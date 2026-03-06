Orleans Chamber of Commerce

Orleans Chamber of Commerce

2026 Event Sponsorships

Community Sponsor
$40

Community Sponsor – $40+ (Season-Long)

• Open to individuals, businesses, or organizations

• Name listed on Chamber event pages

• Opportunity to support community events at an accessible entry point

RESTAURANT SPONSORSHIP
$125

Restaurant Sponsor – $125 (Season-Long)

• Business name printed on event flyers

• Event poster for each event

• Yard sign if participating

• Business name & logo listed on Chamber website

• Menu specials, cocktails, desserts, music, or promotions listed online when submitted

BUSINESS SPONSORSHIP
$125

Business Sponsor – $125 (Season-Long)

• Printed flyer inclusion for each event

• Yard sign placed at participating business location

• Business name & logo listed on Chamber website event pages

• Access to downloadable social media and printable signage

• Store specials, pop-ups, music, or promotions listed online when submitted via google form, otherwise just business name listed

COMMUNITY CHAMPION SPONSOR
$1,000

Designed for businesses that want to make a larger investment and visibly support the vitality of Orleans.


As a Community Champion Sponsor, you receive:

• Prominent logo placement on all printed materials as a Community Champion Sponsor
• Recognition in social media posts throughout the season
• Printed collateral package, with the option to receive additional materials as needed
• Easy access to downloadable social media graphics and printable signage

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Presenting Sponsor – $2,500 (Exclusive, 1 Available)

• Presenting Sponsor on all printed marketing

• Featured placement on Chamber website with live link

• Recognition on all Chamber social media posts for events

• Printed flyers and yard sign for business location

• Top placement on event pages when participating

