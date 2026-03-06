2026 Event Sponsorships

Hosted by
Community Sponsor – $40+ (Season-Long)
• Open to individuals, businesses, or organizations
• Name listed on Chamber event pages
• Opportunity to support community events at an accessible entry point
Restaurant Sponsor – $125 (Season-Long)
• Business name printed on event flyers
• Event poster for each event
• Yard sign if participating
• Business name & logo listed on Chamber website
• Menu specials, cocktails, desserts, music, or promotions listed online when submitted
Business Sponsor – $125 (Season-Long)
• Printed flyer inclusion for each event
• Yard sign placed at participating business location
• Business name & logo listed on Chamber website event pages
• Access to downloadable social media and printable signage
• Store specials, pop-ups, music, or promotions listed online when submitted via google form, otherwise just business name listed
Designed for businesses that want to make a larger investment and visibly support the vitality of Orleans.
As a Community Champion Sponsor, you receive:
• Prominent logo placement on all printed materials as a Community Champion Sponsor
• Recognition in social media posts throughout the season
• Printed collateral package, with the option to receive additional materials as needed
• Easy access to downloadable social media graphics and printable signage
Presenting Sponsor – $2,500 (Exclusive, 1 Available)
• Presenting Sponsor on all printed marketing
• Featured placement on Chamber website with live link
• Recognition on all Chamber social media posts for events
• Printed flyers and yard sign for business location
• Top placement on event pages when participating
$
