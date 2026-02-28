Tri State Riding Club

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Tri State Riding Club

About this event

2026 Eventing Camp

14401B Partnership Rd

Poolesville, MD 20837, USA

Private dressage lesson
$115
Stadium jumping lesson
$100
XC Lesson
$100
Intro/Starter
$270

Jumps 2'3" and below

Beginner Novice
$270

Jumps 2'6"

Novice
$270

Jumps 2'9"

Training
$270

Jumps 2'11"

Stabling
Free

Stabling is $50 per night at Sugarview Farm (next to Woodstock Equestrian Park). Quiet facility with direct access to Woodstock for a nice evening trail ride if you wish. Bring your own buckets/feed. Bedding is included. Payment upon arrival but you must register in advance.

Private mini photo session - FRIDAY
$75

15-30 minutes. 5-10 full resolution photos from Emily Ballenger Photography

Private mini photo session - SATURDAY
$75

15-30 minutes. 5-10 full resolution photos from Emily Ballenger Photography

Private mini photo session - SUNDAY
$75

15-30 minutes. 5-10 full resolution photos from Emily Ballenger Photography

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