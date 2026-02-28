2026 Eventing Camp

About this event
Jumps 2'3" and below
Jumps 2'6"
Jumps 2'9"
Jumps 2'11"
Stabling is $50 per night at Sugarview Farm (next to Woodstock Equestrian Park). Quiet facility with direct access to Woodstock for a nice evening trail ride if you wish. Bring your own buckets/feed. Bedding is included. Payment upon arrival but you must register in advance.
15-30 minutes. 5-10 full resolution photos from Emily Ballenger Photography
15-30 minutes. 5-10 full resolution photos from Emily Ballenger Photography
15-30 minutes. 5-10 full resolution photos from Emily Ballenger Photography
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!