Community Autism Resources & Education Systems

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Community Autism Resources & Education Systems

About this event

2026 Events Sponsorship

Big Top
$10,000

NEON NIGHT

  • Unlimited tickets
  • Vendor space available
  • Social media recognition
  • Event signage
  • Sponsor the Glow Party Room
  • Logo on video board
  • Listed as Community Partner on CARES’ website all year
  • Video on video board
  • Presenting sponsor on all promotional material

DIFFERENT NOT LESS 5K

  • 30 free entries
  • Vendor space available
  • Social media recognition
  • Logo on 5K website & Facebook event page
  • Business promotional items in race bag
  • Logo on banner
  • Recognition at the start of the race
  • Logo on event shirt

SENSORY CIRCUS

  • 30 free Sensory Walk tickets
  • Vendor space availableSocial media recognition
  • Business promotional items in gift bag
  • Signage along the Sensory Walk trail
  • Logo on event banner
  • Logo on event shirt
  • Logo on CARES’ monthly newsletter
  • Logo on Sensory Circus posters
  • Speaking opportunity during opening ceremony
  • Logo displayed as Presenting Sponsor on CARES’ website
  • Logo on Presenting Sponsor banner at the Big Top
  • Logo on all promotional material
  • Televised speaking opportunity
Ringmaster
$5,000

NEON NIGHT

  • Unlimited tickets
  • Vendor space available
  • Social media recognition
  • Event signage
  • Sponsor an activity suite
  • Logo on video board
  • Listed as Community Partner on CARES’ website all year

DIFFERENT NOT LESS 5K

  • 20 free entries
  • Vendor space available
  • Social media recognition
  • Logo on 5K website & Facebook event page
  • Business promotional items in race bag
  • Logo on banner
  • Recognition at the start of the race
  • Logo on event shirt

SENSORY CIRCUS

  • 20 free Sensory Walk tickets
  • Vendor space available
  • Social media recognition
  • Business promotional items in gift bag
  • Signage along the Sensory Walk trail
  • Logo on event banner
  • Logo on event shirt
  • Logo on CARES’ monthly newsletter
  • Logo on Sensory Circus posters
  • Speaking opportunity during opening ceremony
Lion Tamer
$2,500

NEON NIGHT

  • Unlimited tickets
  • Vendor space available
  • Social media recognition
  • Event signage
  • Sponsor an activity suite
  • Logo on video board

DIFFERENT NOT LESS 5K

  • 15 free entries
  • Vendor space available
  • Social media recognition
  • Logo on 5K website & Facebook event page
  • Business promotional items in race bag
  • Logo on banner
  • Recognition at the start of the race
  • Logo on event shirt

SENSORY CIRCUS

  • 15 free Sensory Walk tickets
  • Vendor space available
  • Social media recognition
  • Business promotional items in gift bag
  • Signage along the Sensory Walk trail
  • Logo on event banner
  • Logo on event shirt
  • Logo on CARES’ monthly newsletter
Aerialist
$1,000

NEON NIGHT

  • Unlimited tickets
  • Vendor space available
  • Social media recognition
  • Event signage

DIFFERENT NOT LESS 5K

  • 10 free entries
  • Vendor space available
  • Social media recognition
  • Logo on 5K website & Facebook event page
  • Business promotional items in race bag
  • Logo on banner

SENSORY CIRCUS

  • 10 free Sensory Walk tickets
  • Vendor space available
  • Social media recognition
  • Business promotional items in gift bag
  • Signage along the Sensory Walk trail
  • Logo on event banner
  • Logo on event shirt
Magician
$500

NEON NIGHT

  • Unlimited tickets
  • Vendor space available
  • Social media recognition

DIFFERENT NOT LESS 5K

  • 6 free entries
  • Vendor space available
  • Social media recognition
  • Logo on 5K website & Facebook event page
  • Business promotional items in race bag

SENSORY CIRCUS

  • 6 free Sensory Walk tickets
  • Vendor space available
  • Social media recognition
  • Business promotional items in gift bag
  • Signage along the Sensory Walk trail
  • Logo on event banner
Juggler
$250

NEON NIGHT

  • Unlimited tickets
  • Vendor space available
  • Social media recognition

DIFFERENT NOT LESS 5K

  • 4 free entries
  • Vendor space available
  • Social media recognition
  • Logo on 5K website & Facebook event page

SENSORY CIRCUS

  • 4 free Sensory Walk tickets
  • Vendor space available
  • Social media recognition
  • Business promotional items in gift bag
  • Signage along the Sensory Walk trail
Midway
$100

NEON NIGHT

  • Unlimited tickets
  • Vendor space available

DIFFERENT NOT LESS 5K

  • 2 free entries
  • Vendor space available

SENSORY CIRCUS

  • 2 free Sensory Walk tickets
  • Vendor space available
Invoice Me/Payment Plan item
Invoice Me/Payment Plan
Free

Please select this option if your business needs an invoice, to pay by check, or is setting up a payment plan. Please indicate your level of sponsorship in the follow-up questions. Mail checks to:
CARES PO Box 1003
Hurricane, WV 25526

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