2026 Evolution Charity Golf Challenge

About this event
Presenting Sponsor’s logo imprinted on golf balls, tees and
markers given to all golfers; Receives (2) Foursomes with Lunch & Dinner; (8) $100 Pro Shop Gift Cards; (1) Hole Sponsorship; Included in All Social Media & Website Announcements
Receives (2) Foursomes with Lunch & Dinner;
(8) $100 Pro Shop Gift Cards; (1) Hole Sponsorship;
Included in All Social Media & Website Announcements
Receives (1) Foursome with Lunch & Dinner;
(4) $100 Pro Shop Gift Cards; (1) Hole Sponsorship;
Included in All Social Media & Website Announcements
Receives (1) Foursome with Lunch & Dinner;
(1) Hole Sponsorship
Includes lunch, golf and dinner.
Promote your business and support this event when you purchase a hole sponsorship for this event.
$
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