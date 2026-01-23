Hosted by

EFG Charitable Foundation

About this event

2026 Evolution Charity Golf Challenge

2626 Fries Mill Rd

Williamstown, NJ 08094, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Presenting Sponsor’s logo imprinted on golf balls, tees and

markers given to all golfers; Receives (2) Foursomes with Lunch & Dinner; (8) $100 Pro Shop Gift Cards; (1) Hole Sponsorship; Included in All Social Media & Website Announcements

Platinum Sponsor
$3,500

Receives (2) Foursomes with Lunch & Dinner;

(8) $100 Pro Shop Gift Cards; (1) Hole Sponsorship;

Included in All Social Media & Website Announcements

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Receives (1) Foursome with Lunch & Dinner;

(4) $100 Pro Shop Gift Cards; (1) Hole Sponsorship;

Included in All Social Media & Website Announcements

Silver Sponsor
$1,250

Receives (1) Foursome with Lunch & Dinner;

(1) Hole Sponsorship

Single Golfer
$225

Includes lunch, golf and dinner.

Hole Sponsorship
$200

Promote your business and support this event when you purchase a hole sponsorship for this event.

Dinner Guest Only
$100
Add a donation for EFG Charitable Foundation

$

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