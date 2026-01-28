Hip Hop Sisters Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Hip Hop Sisters Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 EXCELERATEHER MASTERMIND

455 Grand Bay Drive

Key Biscayne, Miami, FL 33149

EXCELERATEHER Full Payment
$7,500

EXCELERATEHER is ALL-INCLUSVE. This includes leadership programming, meals, luxury airport transfers, and three nights at one of the nation’s most recognized luxury resorts.

EXCELERATEHER Partial Payment
$5,000

EXCELERATEHER is ALL-INCLUSVE. This includes leadership programming, meals, luxury airport transfers, and three nights at one of the nation’s most recognized luxury resorts.

EXCELERATEHER Partial Payment
$2,500

EXCELERATEHER is ALL-INCLUSVE. This includes leadership programming, meals, luxury airport transfers, and three nights at one of the nation’s most recognized luxury resorts.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!