Chicago Artist Guide NFP

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Chicago Artist Guide NFP

About this event

2026 Express Theatre Headshots

3717 N Ravenswood Ave #222

Chicago, IL 60613, USA

11:00AM-11:30AM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

11:15AM-11:45AM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

11:30AM-12:00PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

11:45AM-12:15PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

12:00PM-12:30PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

12:15PM-12:45PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

12:30PM-1:00PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

12:45PM-1:15PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

1:00PM-1:30PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

1:15PM-1:45PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

1:30PM-2:00PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

3:00PM-3:30PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

3:15PM-3:45PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

3:30PM-4:00PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

3:45PM-4:15PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

4:00PM-4:30PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

4:15PM-4:45PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

4:30PM-5:00PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

4:45PM-5:15PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

5:00PM-5:30PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

5:15PM-5:45PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

5:30PM-6:00PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

5:45PM-6:15PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

6:00PM-6:30PM
$45

**NO REFUNDS FOR CANCELLATIONS** 1 look/outfit * All digital photos * 1 professionally edited photo

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