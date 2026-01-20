Capital Area United Way

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Capital Area United Way

About this event

2026 ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Area United Way Golf Tournament

15333 Memorial Tower Dr

Baton Rouge, LA 70810, USA

Platinum Level
$12,000

This sponsorship includes:
-(2) foursomes in tournament with (2) Top Tier XOM LT players (6 golfers and 2 Leaders);

-(4) attendees for VIP Social Event at the L'Auberge Edge Bar on May 8, 2026;
-Special recognition by ExxonMobil at Awards Banquet;

-Company logo displayed on event banner and registration website;

-(1) tee box tent location;

-and player gift packages.

Gold Level
$5,000

-(1) foursome in tournament with optional XOM LT player (4 golfers or 3 golfers/1 Leader);

-(2) attendees at VIP Social Event at the L'Auberge Edge Bar on May 8, 2026;
-Special recognition by ExxonMobil at Awards Banquet;
-Company logo displayed on event banner and registration website;
-and player gift packages.

Hospitality Tent
$2,000

-(1) tee box tent location;
-and company logo displayed on event banner and registration website.

Hole-in-One Sponsorship
$2,500

-recognition at sponsored hole;
-and company logo displayed on event banner and registration website.

Breakfast Sponsor
$2,500

-(1) prime tent location near sign-ups and entry;
-company logo displayed on event banner and registration website;
-and company to provide breakfast for players.

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