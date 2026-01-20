2026 ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Area United Way Golf Tournament

About this event
This sponsorship includes:
-(2) foursomes in tournament with (2) Top Tier XOM LT players (6 golfers and 2 Leaders);
-(4) attendees for VIP Social Event at the L'Auberge Edge Bar on May 8, 2026;
-Special recognition by ExxonMobil at Awards Banquet;
-Company logo displayed on event banner and registration website;
-(1) tee box tent location;
-and player gift packages.
-(1) foursome in tournament with optional XOM LT player (4 golfers or 3 golfers/1 Leader);
-(2) attendees at VIP Social Event at the L'Auberge Edge Bar on May 8, 2026;
-Special recognition by ExxonMobil at Awards Banquet;
-Company logo displayed on event banner and registration website;
-and player gift packages.
-(1) tee box tent location;
-and company logo displayed on event banner and registration website.
-recognition at sponsored hole;
-and company logo displayed on event banner and registration website.
-(1) prime tent location near sign-ups and entry;
-company logo displayed on event banner and registration website;
-and company to provide breakfast for players.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!