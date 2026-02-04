2026 Fair Sponsorship

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About this event
Business Name (single line) on 2026 Club Fair Shirt
Business Name (single line) on 2026 Club Fair Shirt.
One (1) 2026 Club Fair Shirt
Business Name (single line) on 2026 Club Fair Shirt.
One (1) 2026 Club Fair Shirt. Business Logo on 2025 Club Fair Shirt.
Facebook/Instagram Business AD Displayed.
Business Name (single line) on 2026 Club Fair Shirt.
One (1) 2026 Club Fair Shirt. Business Logo on 2025 Club Fair Shirt.
Facebook/Instagram Business AD Displayed.
Family Name/ Business Name or Logo in Show Program.
Family/Business Name or Logo on 2026 Club Tent Sponsor Poster.
Business Name (single line) on 2026 Club Fair Shirt.
One (1) 2026 Club Fair Shirt. Business Logo on 2025 Club Fair Shirt.
Facebook/Instagram Business AD Displayed.
Family Name/ Business Name or Logo in Show Program.
Family/Business Name or Logo on 2026 Club Tent Sponsor Poster.
Family/Business Name or Logo on 2026 group banner in Show Tent, name announced during Goat Show.
Business Name (single line) on 2026 Club Fair Shirt.
One (1) 2026 Club Fair Shirt. Business Logo on 2025 Club Fair Shirt.
Facebook/Instagram Business AD Displayed.
Family Name/ Business Name or Logo in Show Program.
Family/Business Name or Logo on 2026 Club Tent Sponsor Poster.
Family/Business Name or Logo on 2026 group banner in Show Tent, name announced during Goat Show.
Individual Business Logo Banner in show tent, name announced during Goat Show.
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