2026 Fair Sponsorship

Business Name (single line) on 2026 Club Fair Shirt.

One (1) 2026 Club Fair Shirt. Business Logo on 2025 Club Fair Shirt.

Facebook/Instagram Business AD Displayed.

Family Name/ Business Name or Logo in Show Program.

Family/Business Name or Logo on 2026 Club Tent Sponsor Poster.

Family/Business Name or Logo on 2026 group banner in Show Tent, name announced during Goat Show.

Individual Business Logo Banner in show tent, name announced during Goat Show.