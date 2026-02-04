Just Kidding Goat Club 4H

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Just Kidding Goat Club 4H

About this event

2026 Fair Sponsorship

6 Chalfonte Dr

Lebanon, NJ 08833, USA

General item
General
$25

Business Name (single line) on 2026 Club Fair Shirt

Bronze item
Bronze
$50

Business Name (single line) on 2026 Club Fair Shirt.

One (1) 2026 Club Fair Shirt

Silver item
Silver
$75

Business Name (single line) on 2026 Club Fair Shirt.

One (1) 2026 Club Fair Shirt. Business Logo on 2025 Club Fair Shirt.

Facebook/Instagram Business AD Displayed.

Gold item
Gold
$100

Business Name (single line) on 2026 Club Fair Shirt.

One (1) 2026 Club Fair Shirt. Business Logo on 2025 Club Fair Shirt.

Facebook/Instagram Business AD Displayed.

Family Name/ Business Name or Logo in Show Program.

Family/Business Name or Logo on 2026 Club Tent Sponsor Poster.

Platinum item
Platinum
$175

Business Name (single line) on 2026 Club Fair Shirt.

One (1) 2026 Club Fair Shirt. Business Logo on 2025 Club Fair Shirt.

Facebook/Instagram Business AD Displayed.

Family Name/ Business Name or Logo in Show Program.

Family/Business Name or Logo on 2026 Club Tent Sponsor Poster.

Family/Business Name or Logo on 2026 group banner in Show Tent, name announced during Goat Show.


Diamond item
Diamond
$200

Business Name (single line) on 2026 Club Fair Shirt.

One (1) 2026 Club Fair Shirt. Business Logo on 2025 Club Fair Shirt.

Facebook/Instagram Business AD Displayed.

Family Name/ Business Name or Logo in Show Program.

Family/Business Name or Logo on 2026 Club Tent Sponsor Poster.

Family/Business Name or Logo on 2026 group banner in Show Tent, name announced during Goat Show.

Individual Business Logo Banner in show tent, name announced during Goat Show.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!