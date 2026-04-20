2026 Fairbanks PRIDE Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
The Community Supporter level sponsorship is our base tier and includes some fun perks to show your support, including:
• Logo recognition in Pride Guide
• Small logo placement on PrideFest banner
• Pride sponsor decal
• Name listed on FQC website or Linktree
The Queer Joy Advocate level builds on Community with expanded visibility and connection to Pride events, including:
• All Community perks
• Logo recognition at 1 additional Pride event
• Social media shoutout
• Listed in event promotions leading up to Pride
• Quarter-page ad in Pride Guide
• 1 Pride sponsor t-shirt
The Chosen Fam Builder level offers increased visibility across events and opportunities to directly engage with the community, including:
• All Advocate perks
• Logo recognition at 2 total Pride events
• Premium vendor space at PrideFest
• Opportunity to table at Gender Euphoria Party + shoutout during the event
• Opportunity to include branded swag at events
• Medium logo placement on PrideFest banner and Pride Guide
• Half-page ad in Pride Guide
• 2 Pride sponsor t-shirts total
Our top-tier Rainbow Champion sponsorship comes with maximum visibility, community presence and celebration, including:
• All Solidarity perks
• Premium front and center vendor space at PrideFest
• Tabling at Gender Euphoria Party + featured shoutout during the event
• Logo recognition across ALL Pride events and materials
• Largest logo placement on PrideFest banner and Pride Guide
• Logo featured on PrideFest t-shirts
• Premium booth placement at PrideFest
• Full-page ad in Pride Guide
• 5-minute PSA at PrideFest and Pride Kick-Off Cookout
• Featured social media spotlight including post and story or reel with photos, links and business info
• 3 Pride sponsor t-shirts total
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!