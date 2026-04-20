2026 Fairbanks PRIDE Sponsorship

Our top-tier Rainbow Champion sponsorship comes with maximum visibility, community presence and celebration, including:

• All Solidarity perks

• Premium front and center vendor space at PrideFest

• Tabling at Gender Euphoria Party + featured shoutout during the event

• Logo recognition across ALL Pride events and materials

• Largest logo placement on PrideFest banner and Pride Guide

• Logo featured on PrideFest t-shirts

• Premium booth placement at PrideFest

• Full-page ad in Pride Guide

• 5-minute PSA at PrideFest and Pride Kick-Off Cookout

• Featured social media spotlight including post and story or reel with photos, links and business info

• 3 Pride sponsor t-shirts total