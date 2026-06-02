Fairhope West Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

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Fairhope West Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

2026 Fairhope West PTO Back-To-School Bash!

Coastal Alabama Community College

Halstead Theater, 440 Fairhope Avenue, Fairhope, AL 36532

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL- ADULT TICKET DISCOUNT!
$25
Available until Aug 11

Save $10 per ticket NOW! The EARLY BIRD SPECIAL will end on August 11, 2026!


$35 per adult grants entry to the event

$5 for young adults 13 and over

Children 12 and under are admitted free, if accompanied by parents/guardians. (Supervision of all children is mandatory throughout the event.)

General Admission- Adult
$35

Save $10 per ticket NOW by purchasing the EARLY BIRD SPECIAL! The EARLY BIRD SPECIAL will end on August 11, 2026!


$35 per adult grants entry to the event

$5 for young adults 13 and over

Children 12 and under are admitted free, if accompanied by parents/guardians. (Supervision of all children is mandatory throughout the event.)

General Admission- Young Adult 13 and Over
$5

$35 per adult grants entry to the event

$5 for young adults 13 and over

Children 12 and under are admitted free, if accompanied by parents/guardians. (Supervision of all children is mandatory throughout the event.)

General Admission- Child 12 and Younger
Free

$35 per adult grants entry to the event


$5 for young adults 13 and over


Children 12 and under are admitted free, if accompanied by parents/guardians. (Supervision of all children is mandatory throughout the event.)

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