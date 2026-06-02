2026 Fairhope West PTO Back-To-School Bash!

Hosted by
About this event
Halstead Theater, 440 Fairhope Avenue, Fairhope, AL 36532
Save $10 per ticket NOW! The EARLY BIRD SPECIAL will end on August 11, 2026!
$35 per adult grants entry to the event
$5 for young adults 13 and over
Children 12 and under are admitted free, if accompanied by parents/guardians. (Supervision of all children is mandatory throughout the event.)
Save $10 per ticket NOW by purchasing the EARLY BIRD SPECIAL! The EARLY BIRD SPECIAL will end on August 11, 2026!
$35 per adult grants entry to the event
$5 for young adults 13 and over
Children 12 and under are admitted free, if accompanied by parents/guardians. (Supervision of all children is mandatory throughout the event.)
$35 per adult grants entry to the event
$5 for young adults 13 and over
Children 12 and under are admitted free, if accompanied by parents/guardians. (Supervision of all children is mandatory throughout the event.)
$35 per adult grants entry to the event
$5 for young adults 13 and over
Children 12 and under are admitted free, if accompanied by parents/guardians. (Supervision of all children is mandatory throughout the event.)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!