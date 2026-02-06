Kingdom Family Ministry

Hosted by

Kingdom Family Ministry

About this event

2026 Fairway For Families Golf Tournament: Player Registration

17110 Northgate Forest Dr

Houston, TX 77068, USA

Early Bird Single Player (Regular price $140)
$130
Available until May 31

One player, a banquet lunch ticket, swag bag, and a raffle ticket.

Team (4 players)
$540
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four players and includes four banquet tickets and swag bags with a raffle tickets for each team member.

Premium Package ($70 value)
$50

3 Mulligans


5 Raffle Tickets


Entry into THREE Contests (Putting Contest, Closest To The Pin, Long Drive)


5 Foot String improvement (par 3)



Deluxe Package ($45 value)
$35

2 Mulligans


5 Raffle Tickets


Entry into Two Contests (Putting Contest, Closest To The Pin, Long Drive)

Mulligans
$5

One Mulligan

15- Raffle Tickets ($75 value)
$50

15 Raffle Tickets

5- Tickets ($25)
$15

5 Raffle Tickets

One Raffle Ticket
$5

One Raffle Ticket

Putting Contest
$10
Long Drive Competition
$10
Closest To The Pin
$10
Add a donation for Kingdom Family Ministry

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!