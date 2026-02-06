2026 Fairway For Families Golf Tournament: Player Registration

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About this event
One player, a banquet lunch ticket, swag bag, and a raffle ticket.
Four players and includes four banquet tickets and swag bags with a raffle tickets for each team member.
3 Mulligans
5 Raffle Tickets
Entry into THREE Contests (Putting Contest, Closest To The Pin, Long Drive)
5 Foot String improvement (par 3)
2 Mulligans
5 Raffle Tickets
Entry into Two Contests (Putting Contest, Closest To The Pin, Long Drive)
One Mulligan
15 Raffle Tickets
5 Raffle Tickets
One Raffle Ticket
$
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