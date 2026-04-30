2026 Falcon Heights Family Fun Night Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $55
Punch Pizza:$30 Chipotle: $25
Donated by Punch Pizza and Chipotle
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$20 Keys Cafe, $20 Mudslingers Coffee, $50 LaTapatia gift cards
$90 value
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Starting bid
$50 value. Gift basket includes-cooler, t-shirt, etc plus $40 gift card. Donated by Raising Canes
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Starting bid
$600 value. Donated by Total Wine
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$50 value: 1 growler fill and 4 drinks
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Starting bid
$70 value. Donated by the Bakken Museum
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$150 value: 6 admissions to museum and planetarium + plush toy + water bottle + notebook, etc Donated by the Bell Museum
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Starting bid
$275 value
Donated by Chanhassen Dinner Theatre
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Starting bid
Starting bid
$190 value
Great Lakes Aquarium passes-- 4 tickets for admission (2 adult, 2 child) Lincoln Park Craft District Pack-- 3-Bent Paddle crowlers, Frost River zipper pouch, $15 gift cards to Duluth Pottery and Superior Thread, $25 gift card to The Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants
Starting bid
Starting bid
$120 value Only select Minnesota Orchestra Classical concerts are eligible. Winner will receive an updated list with redemption instructions. Donated by MN Orchestra
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$58 value Donated by the MN Renaissance Festival
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