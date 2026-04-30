Falcon Heights Elementary Parent Teacher Association

Hosted by

Falcon Heights Elementary Parent Teacher Association

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Falcon Heights Family Fun Night Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1393 Garden Ave, Falcon Heights, MN 55113, USA

12 Loaves of bread from Breadsmith item
12 Loaves of bread from Breadsmith
$30

Starting bid

$120 value. Donated by Breadsmith.
Dining Out Package: Punch Pizza & Chipotle Gift Cards item
Dining Out Package: Punch Pizza & Chipotle Gift Cards
$15

Starting bid

Value: $55

Punch Pizza:$30 Chipotle: $25
Donated by Punch Pizza and Chipotle

Eat Local package item
Eat Local package item
Eat Local package
$15

Starting bid

$20 Keys Cafe, $20 Mudslingers Coffee, $50 LaTapatia gift cards


$90 value

$50 Pryes Brewing Gift Card item
$50 Pryes Brewing Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 value. Donated by Pryes Brewing
Raising Cane's Gift Basket item
Raising Cane's Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

$50 value. Gift basket includes-cooler, t-shirt, etc plus $40 gift card. Donated by Raising Canes

$50 Sociable Cider Gift Card item
$50 Sociable Cider Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 value. Donated by Sociable Cider (Falcon family employer)
Total Wine Private Wine Class for 20 item
Total Wine Private Wine Class for 20
$50

Starting bid

$600 value. Donated by Total Wine

Utepils Brewing package item
Utepils Brewing package
$15

Starting bid

$50 value: 1 growler fill and 4 drinks

2 - $25 Venn Brewing Gift cards item
2 - $25 Venn Brewing Gift cards
$15

Starting bid

$50 value. Donated by Venn Brewing. Falcon Family business
Bakken Museum: 5 tickets for admission item
Bakken Museum: 5 tickets for admission
$15

Starting bid

$70 value. Donated by the Bakken Museum

Bell Museum 6 admissions to museum & planetarium and more! item
Bell Museum 6 admissions to museum & planetarium and more! item
Bell Museum 6 admissions to museum & planetarium and more!
$30

Starting bid

$150 value: 6 admissions to museum and planetarium + plush toy + water bottle + notebook, etc Donated by the Bell Museum

Bricks & MiniFigs Birthday party package item
Bricks & MiniFigs Birthday party package
$75

Starting bid

$250 value Donated by Bricks and Minifigs Roseville
Chanhassen Dinner Theatre: Dinner and show for 2 item
Chanhassen Dinner Theatre: Dinner and show for 2
$75

Starting bid

$275 value

Donated by Chanhassen Dinner Theatre

Gibbs Farm 4 tickets for admission (lot 1) item
Gibbs Farm 4 tickets for admission (lot 1)
$10

Starting bid

$40 value Donated by Ramsey County Historical Society
Gibbs Farm 4 tickets for admission (lot 2) item
Gibbs Farm 4 tickets for admission (lot 2)
$10

Starting bid

$40 value Donated by Ramsey County Historical Society
Road trip to Duluth package item
Road trip to Duluth package
$15

Starting bid

$190 value

Great Lakes Aquarium passes-- 4 tickets for admission (2 adult, 2 child) Lincoln Park Craft District Pack-- 3-Bent Paddle crowlers, Frost River zipper pouch, $15 gift cards to Duluth Pottery and Superior Thread, $25 gift card to The Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum: 4 tickets for admission item
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum: 4 tickets for admission
$25

Starting bid

$100 value Donated by the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
Minnesota Orchestra: 2 tickets for admission item
Minnesota Orchestra: 2 tickets for admission
$25

Starting bid

$120 value Only select Minnesota Orchestra Classical concerts are eligible. Winner will receive an updated list with redemption instructions. Donated by MN Orchestra

Minnesota Renaissance Festival 2 tickets for admission item
Minnesota Renaissance Festival 2 tickets for admission
$15

Starting bid

$58 value Donated by the MN Renaissance Festival

Minnesota Zoo 4 tickets for admission plus parking item
Minnesota Zoo 4 tickets for admission plus parking
$20

Starting bid

$106 value Donated by the MN Zoo

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