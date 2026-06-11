2026 Fall Color Run

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Register to run, receive an East Haddam Elementary School-white or blue t-shirt and 1 pack of 3 colors to wear.
Register to run and receive 1 pack of 3 colors to wear. Note: this option does not include a t-shirt.
Register to run and receive an East Haddam Elementary School white or blue t-shirt. Note: this option does not include a color pack (you will get color from each station)
$
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