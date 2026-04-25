2026 Fall Festival Pancake Breakfast

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About this event
Pre-Purchased ticket, prior to 9.26.26.
Your Business Logo will be on each and every Printed and Digital Ticket sold. Ticket Sponsors will also enjoy 10 tickets to the Pancake Breakfast.
This sponsorship is available until 7/22/26.
Your Business Logo will be on our event t-shirt worn by all Scouts working the event. This t-shirt is also worn to other Scouting activities, including Summer Camp and the H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation. T-Shirt Sponsors will also enjoy 5 tickets to the Pancake Breakfast.
This sponsorship is available until 9/11/26.
Your business logo, or small family message, will be on placemats at every seat, for every patron. Ticket Sponsors will also enjoy 2 tickets to the Pancake Breakfast.
This sponsorship is available until 9/20/26.
Day of Event - Adult Ticket
This item does not include a ticket. You may use this to make a donation to Scouting 374, to help benefit your Scout or the Troop as a whole. Donations received on the day of the event will be shared with the entire Troop.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!