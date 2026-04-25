BSA Scout Troop 374

Hosted by

BSA Scout Troop 374

About this event

2026 Fall Festival Pancake Breakfast

138 N Main St

Liberty, MO 64068, USA

All Pancake Eaters
$10
Available until Sep 25

Pre-Purchased ticket, prior to 9.26.26.

Ticket Sponsor (Closes 7/22/26)
$350
Available until Jul 21
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Your Business Logo will be on each and every Printed and Digital Ticket sold. Ticket Sponsors will also enjoy 10 tickets to the Pancake Breakfast.


This sponsorship is available until 7/22/26.

T-Shirt Sponsor (closes 9/11/26)
$180
Available until Sep 11
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Your Business Logo will be on our event t-shirt worn by all Scouts working the event. This t-shirt is also worn to other Scouting activities, including Summer Camp and the H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation. T-Shirt Sponsors will also enjoy 5 tickets to the Pancake Breakfast.


This sponsorship is available until 9/11/26.

Placemat Sponsor (closes 9/20/26)
$130
Available until Sep 20
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your business logo, or small family message, will be on placemats at every seat, for every patron. Ticket Sponsors will also enjoy 2 tickets to the Pancake Breakfast.


This sponsorship is available until 9/20/26.

All Pancake Eaters - Day Of
$12

Day of Event - Adult Ticket

Flat Donation or Tip
Pay what you can

This item does not include a ticket. You may use this to make a donation to Scouting 374, to help benefit your Scout or the Troop as a whole. Donations received on the day of the event will be shared with the entire Troop.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!