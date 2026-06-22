A light gray t-shirt features a cartoon bear in a top hat holding maple leaves, with "Fall Festival" and "Our Lady of Grace Parish and School" text.
OUR LADY OF GRACE

Offered by

OUR LADY OF GRACE

About this shop

2026 Fall Festival T-Shirt Pre-Sale

Kids T-Shirt - SMALL item
Kids T-Shirt - SMALL
$18

2026 Our Lady of Grace Fall Festival T-Shirt honoring the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America. OLG students are allowed to wear the festival t-shirt on the first day of school and on "Festival Fridays” beginning August 14th.

0
Kids T-Shirt - MEDIUM item
Kids T-Shirt - MEDIUM
$18

2026 Our Lady of Grace Fall Festival T-Shirt honoring the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America. OLG students are allowed to wear the festival t-shirt on the first day of school and on "Festival Fridays” beginning August 14th.

0
Kids T-Shirt - LARGE item
Kids T-Shirt - LARGE
$18

2026 Our Lady of Grace Fall Festival T-Shirt honoring the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America. OLG students are allowed to wear the festival t-shirt on the first day of school and on "Festival Fridays” beginning August 14th.

0
Adult T-Shirt - SMALL item
Adult T-Shirt - SMALL
$23

2026 Our Lady of Grace Fall Festival T-Shirt honoring the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America. OLG students are allowed to wear the festival t-shirt on the first day of school and on "Festival Fridays” beginning August 14th.

0
Adult T-Shirt - MEDIUM item
Adult T-Shirt - MEDIUM
$23

2026 Our Lady of Grace Fall Festival T-Shirt honoring the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America. OLG students are allowed to wear the festival t-shirt on the first day of school and on "Festival Fridays” beginning August 14th.

0
Adult T-Shirt - LARGE item
Adult T-Shirt - LARGE
$23

2026 Our Lady of Grace Fall Festival T-Shirt honoring the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America. OLG students are allowed to wear the festival t-shirt on the first day of school and on "Festival Fridays” beginning August 14th.

0
Adult T-Shirt - XL item
Adult T-Shirt - XL
$23

2026 Our Lady of Grace Fall Festival T-Shirt honoring the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America. OLG students are allowed to wear the festival t-shirt on the first day of school and on "Festival Fridays” beginning August 14th.

0
Adult T-Shirt - XXL item
Adult T-Shirt - XXL
$23

2026 Our Lady of Grace Fall Festival T-Shirt honoring the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America. OLG students are allowed to wear the festival t-shirt on the first day of school and on "Festival Fridays” beginning August 14th.

0
Add a donation for OUR LADY OF GRACE

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!