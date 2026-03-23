2026 Fall GLSA Registration

Open to All - The dinner (fka the Station Dinners) will be buffet-style with a cash bar and are open to all attendees. While this event is traditionally intended for the Chief Rabban, Assistant Rabban, High Priest & Prophet, Oriental Guide, and their ladies from all Shrine Centers, all are welcome to attend this year. The price includes dinner and a ticket to a comedy show.





The dinner will take place at the Marriott at the University of Dayton in the Grand Ballroom. Social time will begin at 5:00PM, followed by dinner at 6:00PM. The comedy show will start after dinner at approximately 7:00PM.