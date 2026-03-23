2026 Fall GLSA Registration

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About this event
A $20 registration fee is required for each Noble attending the GLSA Fall Session. Ladies and children are exempt. All Shriners participating in any function, including competitions, must be registered.
Ladies Luncheon is open to all ladies attending GLSA. The luncheon will take place at Carillon Brewing Co, 1000 Carillon Boulevard, Dayton, OH 45409 at 12:00PM
Open to All - The dinner (fka the Station Dinners) will be buffet-style with a cash bar and are open to all attendees. While this event is traditionally intended for the Chief Rabban, Assistant Rabban, High Priest & Prophet, Oriental Guide, and their ladies from all Shrine Centers, all are welcome to attend this year. The price includes dinner and a ticket to a comedy show.
The dinner will take place at the Marriott at the University of Dayton in the Grand Ballroom. Social time will begin at 5:00PM, followed by dinner at 6:00PM. The comedy show will start after dinner at approximately 7:00PM.
The President’s Banquet is open to all attendees of the GLSA Fall Session. The theme is Leather and Lace, and the event will take place at the Marriott at the University of Dayton in the Grand Ballroom.
The evening will feature a buffet-style dinner with a cash bar. Social time will begin at 5:00PM, followed by dinner at 6:00PM. A live band will follow dinner.
All GLSA attendees are welcome to attend the Parade Afterglow. The event will take place in the hospitality area at the Marriott at the University of Dayton in the Tradewinds Hospitality Wing.
Live comedy show featuring Larry Hansgen at the Marriott at the University of Dayton in the Grand Ballroom. The comedy show will start after the Station Dinner at approximately 7:00PM.
NOTE: If you buy a ticket to the Welcome Dinner, you do not need to buy a separate ticket to the Comedy Show. The price of the Welcome Dinner includes the Comedy Show.
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