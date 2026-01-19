South Dakota Dressage Association

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South Dakota Dressage Association

About this event

2026 Fall Show

14414 County Hwy MC-2

Rapid City, SD 57701, USA

1. Class #1 USDF Introductory Level Test
$25

Please include a note for which test!

2. Class #2 USDF Training Level Test
$25

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3. Class #3 USDF First Level Test
$25

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4. Class #4 USDF Test of Choice
$25

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5. Class #5 WDAA Introductory Level Test of Choice
$25

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6. Class #6 WDAA Basic Level Test of Choice
$25

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7. Class #7 WDAA Levels 1 thru 4 Test of Choice
$25

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8. Class #8 USWE L1 Introductory Test 2024
$25

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9. Class #9 USWE L2- L5 Novice Test
$25

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Membership Fee
$48
NON MEMBER FEE
$10

Please add 10 per class for non-members. Save money and become a member today above!

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