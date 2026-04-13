Spring Valley Academy

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Spring Valley Academy

About this event

2026 Fall SVA Elementary Co-Ed Soccer

1461 E. Spring Valley Pike

Centerville, OH

Registration item
Registration
$45

No jersey included.

Jersey item
Jersey
$15

If you need a new jersey, please add this to your registration. It is reversible yellow/blue.

$45 registration + $15 for jersey = $60 Total

Colts Fan T-shirt - Yellow item
Colts Fan T-shirt - Yellow
$15

Please reach out with size request before payment.

Adult Small - 2, Medium 1, XL 1

Youth Small - 4

Colts Fan T-shirt - Gray item
Colts Fan T-shirt - Gray
$15

Please reach out with size request before payment.

Adult Small - 3, Large - 9, XL - 3, 2XL - 2

Youth Small - 2, Medium 4

Colts Fan T-shirt - Blue item
Colts Fan T-shirt - Blue
$15

Please reach out with size request before payment.

Adult Small - 3, Large - 4, SL - 1

Youth Large - 6

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!