2026 Fall SVA Elementary Co-Ed Soccer

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About this event
Centerville, OH
No jersey included.
If you need a new jersey, please add this to your registration. It is reversible yellow/blue.
$45 registration + $15 for jersey = $60 Total
Please reach out with size request before payment.
Adult Small - 2, Medium 1, XL 1
Youth Small - 4
Please reach out with size request before payment.
Adult Small - 3, Large - 9, XL - 3, 2XL - 2
Youth Small - 2, Medium 4
Please reach out with size request before payment.
Adult Small - 3, Large - 4, SL - 1
Youth Large - 6
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