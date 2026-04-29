2026 HOBY TN Add-Ons

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About this event
Hang-Tag Parking for the entire weekend. Required for Ambassadors who drive themselves, and suggested for parents who want to walk through drop off and attend the closing & luncheon.
(Daily Parking rates are at least $20 a day)
$50 will be charged at the time of purchase. If both the key and card are returned, this can be refunded back to the card on file. If one of the key or card is not returned, the deposit is forfeited. If both the key and card are not turned in, the deposit will be changed to $100 fee for the full rekeying fee from Vanderbilt.
For Ambassadors who registered in 2025 and paid their original invoice to HOBY HQ, but still owes $55 for the registration adjustment.
For Ambassadors that haven't paid their balance for the seminar
$
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