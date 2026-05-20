San Diego Chapter 4 Of The American Society Of Professional Estimators

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San Diego Chapter 4 Of The American Society Of Professional Estimators

About this event

2026 Family Kickoff to Summer

2702 Qualtrough St

San Diego, CA 92106, USA

Adult Ticket (15+)
$25

1 Adult(15+) Admission

Family Pack - 4 Tickets
$65

Family of 4 Admission

Kids Ticket (3-14)
$10

1 Kids Admission

Kids Area Sponsor
$1,500

8 Complimentary Attendees                       

Dedicated Banner Displayed Near Kids Area***

Logo Featured on Tabletop Tents

2 Dedicated Social Media Posts

Logo on ASPE website event page

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

6 Complimentary Attendees                       

Logo Featured on Tabletop Tents

2 Dedicated Social Media Posts

Logo on ASPE website event page

Gold Sponsor
$750

4 Complimentary Attendees                       

Logo Featured on Tabletop Tents

2 Dedicated Social Media Posts

Logo on ASPE website event page

Silver Sponsor
$500

2 Complimentary Attendees                       

Logo Featured on Tabletop Tents

1 Dedicated Social Media Post

Logo on ASPE website event page

Bronze Sponsor
$250

            

Logo Featured on Tabletop Tents

1 Dedicated Social Media Post

Logo on ASPE website event page

Add a donation for San Diego Chapter 4 Of The American Society Of Professional Estimators

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